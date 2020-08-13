Covid-19 Cases in Bhubaneswar
COVID-19 Rapid-Antigen testing by BMC in Bhubaneswar

105 local contact cases among 237 new Covid-19 positives reported in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 237 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

According to the BMC, as many  as 132 quarantine cases have been detected among the fresh cases in the State Capital, while 105 positive cases are local contact case in the city.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance,” BMC tweeted.

With the detection of new positive cases, the capital city has now 1551 active cases.

