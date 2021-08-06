1044 kg of Ganja seized in Odisha, 4 arrested

Baliguda: In one of the biggest cannabis haul in the region, Odisha police on Friday seized 1044 kg of ganja in Borikia village under Baliguda police limits of Kandhamal district and apprehended four persons in this connection.

On basis of reliable information, a team led by DSP Swaraj Debata along with his team raided Borikia village while a Ganja deal was underway. During the raid, they seized 1044 kg of cannabis worth more than 30 lakh and arrested four persons in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Anteswar Malik, Naresh Digal, Arun Digal and Dinabandhu Malik residents of Borkia village.

The cannabis was being illegally transported outside Odisha, when the Baliguda police foiled the ganja bid.

The arrested persons have been court-forwarded and the police have begun their investigation who else are involved in the illegal transactions.