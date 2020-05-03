610 Vehicles Seized, 104 People Fined In Cuttack During Covid-19 Lockdown Enforcement

Cuttack: Fines have been collected from 104 people in Cuttack within 24 hours. The Commissionerate Police has also seized 610 vehicles in an enforcement drive during the on-going Coronavirus lockdown.

The police at Cuttack were forced to take these stringent enforcement measures to prevent Covid-19 spread and outbreak.

The people stepping out of homes have increased considerably, given the fact that Cuttack comes under the ‘Green Zone’.

It is noteworthy that all 104 persons have been fined for not using mask while stepping out of their homes.