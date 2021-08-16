104 below 18-years children test positive for Covid-19 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Monday reported 868 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, taking the total tally to 9,95,433. The active cases tally stands at 10,187.

A total of 868 new Covid positives include 507 quarantine cases and 361 are local contacts and 104 aged between 0-18 are infected. The positivity rate stands at 1.39 %.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 26

2. Balasore: 52

3. Bargarh: 13

4. Bhadrak: 19

5. Balangir: 8

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 154

8. Deogarh: 6

9. Dhenkanal: 15

10. Gajapati: 1

11. Ganjam: 3

12. Jagatsinghpur: 23

13. Jajpur: 45

14. Jharsuguda: 6

15. Kalahandi: 2

16. Kandhamal: 12

17. Kendrapada: 26

18. Keonjhar: 10

19. Khurda: 256

20. Malkangiri: 6

21. Mayurbhanj: 28

22. Nayagarh: 21

23. Nuapada: 6

24. Puri: 21

25. Rayagada: 2

26. Sambalpur: 39

27. Sundargarh: 13

28. State Pool: 54