1038 doctors appointed today in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a major step taken towards providing better health services to the citizens of Odisha, chief minister Naveen Patnaik today appointed as many as 1038 doctors. The news has brought huge relief to the patients. Many netizens are all praise for Odisha chief minister on social media for taking such a huge step to appoint such a big number of doctors in one day.

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had lately selected 1403 doctors out of which 1038 received appointment letters today. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the induction training programme of the newly appointed doctors at the convention centre of the Kharavela Bhavan in the capital city on Saturday. On this occasion Odisha chief secretary Asit Tripathy, 5T secretary VK Pandian, and Development commissioner Suresh chandra Mohapatra were also present. Rest of the doctors will also be recruited soon.

At a time when coronavirus is rapidly spreading in different parts of the country, appointment of 1038 doctors in Odisha brings big relief to people of the state. Besides, shortage of doctors was also a big issue.

As per reports, the newly appointed doctors will be posted at Sub Divisional Hospitals, Primary Health Centres (PHC) and Community Health Centres (CHC) across the state.