Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 10,242 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Tuesday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.
According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1418 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:
1418 from Khordha
943 from Sundargarh
887 from Cuttack
707 from Puri
641 from Sambalpur
465 from Kalahandi
448 from Bargarh
438 from Anugul
331 from Jharsuguda
301 from Baleswar
Also read: Odisha Records 10,321 Covid Positives In 24hrs, Khurda Highest At 1566
291 from Nabarangpur
273 from Bolangir
254 from Nayagarh
222 from Jajapur
214 from Nuapada
207 from Mayurbhanj
195 from Ganjam
179 from Sonepur
177 from Keonjhar
167 from Dhenkanal
158 from Kendrapara
137 from Jagatsinghpur
136 from Deogarh
136 from Rayagada
122 from Koraput
116 from Gajapati
113 from Boudh
100 from Bhadrak
100 from Kandhamal
94 from Malkangiri
272 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 5, 36,595, the Health Department tweeted.