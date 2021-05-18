10,242 more Covid patients recover in Odisha in last 24 hours: Check details here

Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 10,242 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Tuesday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1418 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:

1418 from Khordha

943 from Sundargarh

887 from Cuttack

707 from Puri

641 from Sambalpur

465 from Kalahandi

448 from Bargarh

438 from Anugul

331 from Jharsuguda

301 from Baleswar

291 from Nabarangpur

273 from Bolangir

254 from Nayagarh

222 from Jajapur

214 from Nuapada

207 from Mayurbhanj

195 from Ganjam

179 from Sonepur

177 from Keonjhar

167 from Dhenkanal

158 from Kendrapara

137 from Jagatsinghpur

136 from Deogarh

136 from Rayagada

122 from Koraput

116 from Gajapati

113 from Boudh

100 from Bhadrak

100 from Kandhamal

94 from Malkangiri

272 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 5, 36,595, the Health Department tweeted.