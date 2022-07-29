1020 Covid Positive Cases In Odisha In Past 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: The number of Covid positive cases in Odisha has been recorded at 1020 on Thursday including 195 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 597 are quarantine cases while the rest 423 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6787 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 158 positive cases and  Sundargarh recorded 259 positives, the highest in Odisha.

Details of local contacts will be shared by the concerned District:  

1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 23
3. Bargarh: 25
4. Bhadrak: 17
5. Balangir: 25
6. Boudh: 11

7. Cuttack: 52
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Gajapati: 7
10. Jagatsinghpur: 13
11. Jajpur: 14
12. Jharsuguda: 21
13. Kalahandi: 28
14. Kandhamal: 17
15. Kendrapada: 12
16. Keonjhar: 12
17. Khurda: 158
18. Koraput: 16
19. Mayurbhanj: 71
20. Nawarangpur: 19
21. Nayagarh: 27
22. Nuapada: 12

23. Puri: 14
24. Rayagada: 9
25. Sambalpur: 88
26. Sonepur: 26
27. Sundargarh: 259
28. State Pool: 35

