100ft high boundary wall of RD University collapses

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, the 100 ft long boundary wall of Rama Devi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar has collapsed.

The wall had been constructed around two months back. Part of the boundary wall facing the main road that is towards Janpath has collapsed.

The college authorities have said that, they had informed about the incident of seepage of the walls to the BMC but, the later was yet to respond.

The college authorities further clarified that the row of shops in the vending zone in front of the University were disposing their waste water under the boundary wall of the University.

Further detailed report awaited in this matter.