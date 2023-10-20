10,000 lts of molasses and country liquor seized in Bhubaneswar, 15 arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Excise department has conducted raids on Friday in Salia Sahi area of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

Around 10,000 liters of country liquor and molasses was destroyed by the Excise Department. In addition, 15 people have been arrested in this matter.

Residents of Salia Sahi have been accused of making and selling country liquor. After receiving complaint, the Bhubaneswar and Cuttack excise department and flying squad launched a joint operation.

The excise Department has confiscated more than 10,000 liters of alcohol and molasses during the raid. Huge quantities of molasses and equipment for making country liquor was also seized from the area.