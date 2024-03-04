The news is by your side.

10,000 Junior Teachers (Schematic) to be recruited in Odisha

State
By Subadh Nayak
Jharakhand PGT Teacher posts
0

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as good news for the job seekers, as many as 10,000 Junior Teachers (Schematic) will be recruited by the Odisha government to fill up the vacancies in the Primary and Upper Primary schools.

As per an official statement issued in this connection, the School & Mass Education Department has taken all steps to make the process of recruitment of 10,000 junior teachers (Schematic) clean and transparent.

The new process for recruitment will commence soon after the completion of the ongoing recruitment of junior teachers (Schematic) 2023, the statement added.

A detailed notification in this regard is also expected to be released soon, said sources.

Also Read: 34 DEOs, ADEOs Transferred And Given New Posting, Check Details

Subadh Nayak 11001 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.