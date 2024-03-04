10,000 Junior Teachers (Schematic) to be recruited in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as good news for the job seekers, as many as 10,000 Junior Teachers (Schematic) will be recruited by the Odisha government to fill up the vacancies in the Primary and Upper Primary schools.

As per an official statement issued in this connection, the School & Mass Education Department has taken all steps to make the process of recruitment of 10,000 junior teachers (Schematic) clean and transparent.

The new process for recruitment will commence soon after the completion of the ongoing recruitment of junior teachers (Schematic) 2023, the statement added.

A detailed notification in this regard is also expected to be released soon, said sources.