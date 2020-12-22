ganja seized odisha

100 Kgs Ganja Seized From Gopalpur, 2 Arrested

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Almost 100 kgs of ganja has been seized from Balikuda block of Gopalpur on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the Excise flying squad intercepted a vehicle at around 5:30am and arrested 2 people in this connection.

The arrested people have been identified as Ashok Prusti (25) and Prakash Behera both belonging to Balipatna police station limits.

Around 100 kg of ganja along with one numberless Maruti car was seized. The estimated cost of the ganja is said to be around 5 lakhs.

 

You might also like
State

22 Idols Stolen From Temple In Odisha, Probe Underway

State

1 Dead, 1 Injured As Bike Falls Off Bridge In Koraput

State

319 Covid Positives In Last 24 Hrs Tally Rises To 3,26,915

State

Pari Murder Case: She Was First Killed And Then Raped Says SIT Chief Arun Bothra

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.