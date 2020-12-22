Bhubaneswar: Almost 100 kgs of ganja has been seized from Balikuda block of Gopalpur on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the Excise flying squad intercepted a vehicle at around 5:30am and arrested 2 people in this connection.

The arrested people have been identified as Ashok Prusti (25) and Prakash Behera both belonging to Balipatna police station limits.

Around 100 kg of ganja along with one numberless Maruti car was seized. The estimated cost of the ganja is said to be around 5 lakhs.