Covid Hospital Dhenkanal

100 Bedded COVID-19 Hospital Inaugurated In Odisha’s Dhenkanal

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Dhenkanal : Another COVID hospital was inaugurated in Odisha’s Dhenkanal today. Dhenkanal District Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera inaugurated  the COVID-19 Health Centre that is with a capacity of 100 beds on Monday.

The facility  started operation in the old hospital building of  Dhenkanal town.

The Health Centre has  60  beds which are specially meant for COVID-19 positive cases. All these beds have a support for oxygen and 6 beds out of them are equipped with High Dependency Unit (HDU) with monitoring systems.

The remaining 40 beds will be used for treatment of COVID-19 suspects. If any medical emergency arises due to critical condition, they would be shifted to Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack, informed CDMPHO of Dhenkanal Dr Niranjan Mishra.

 

 

 

 

