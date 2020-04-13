Dhenkanal : Another COVID hospital was inaugurated in Odisha’s Dhenkanal today. Dhenkanal District Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera inaugurated the COVID-19 Health Centre that is with a capacity of 100 beds on Monday.

The facility started operation in the old hospital building of Dhenkanal town.

The Health Centre has 60 beds which are specially meant for COVID-19 positive cases. All these beds have a support for oxygen and 6 beds out of them are equipped with High Dependency Unit (HDU) with monitoring systems.

The remaining 40 beds will be used for treatment of COVID-19 suspects. If any medical emergency arises due to critical condition, they would be shifted to Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack, informed CDMPHO of Dhenkanal Dr Niranjan Mishra.