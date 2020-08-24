youngest scuba diving from odisha

10-yr-old Sambalpur girl Tisya Panigrahi becomes youngest scuba diver from Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sambalpur: Bringing laurels to the State ten year old Tisya Panigrahi from Sambalpur has become the youngest scuba diver from Odisha. She is now a scuba training student of the world Raffles International academy in Dubai.

Tisya has cleared the test conducted by PADI, the Professional Association of Diving Instructors that is regarded as world’s largest scuba diving training and certification organization.

After clearing the first level in Scuba diving, she appeared for the pool practical test. Later she appeared for the diving test after jumping off into the Arabian Sea in the Gulf Of Oman, on the east coast of UAE. In this test, besides Suba diving, she also had to pass a basic endurance test included 10 minutes floating session.

In lieu of the success in the test she has been given with the open water Scuba diver certificate from PADI of the US.

Tisya Panigrahi

Tisya is the  youngest one to achieve this feat from Odisha in professional scuba diving. She is the grand-daughter of former MLA of Sambalpur Raseswari Panigrahi and ex-MP late Sriballav Panigrahi.

You might also like
State

Odisha sees highest single-day Covid-19 recovery of 2519 cases

State

Maoists-run arms factory busted in Odisha’s Malkangiri

World

Twitter slaps public interest notice on Trump tweet for making misleading health…

State

Main accused of Rinku Swain murder case nabbed in Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7