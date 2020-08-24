10-yr-old Sambalpur girl Tisya Panigrahi becomes youngest scuba diver from Odisha

Sambalpur: Bringing laurels to the State ten year old Tisya Panigrahi from Sambalpur has become the youngest scuba diver from Odisha. She is now a scuba training student of the world Raffles International academy in Dubai.

Tisya has cleared the test conducted by PADI, the Professional Association of Diving Instructors that is regarded as world’s largest scuba diving training and certification organization.

After clearing the first level in Scuba diving, she appeared for the pool practical test. Later she appeared for the diving test after jumping off into the Arabian Sea in the Gulf Of Oman, on the east coast of UAE. In this test, besides Suba diving, she also had to pass a basic endurance test included 10 minutes floating session.

In lieu of the success in the test she has been given with the open water Scuba diver certificate from PADI of the US.

Tisya is the youngest one to achieve this feat from Odisha in professional scuba diving. She is the grand-daughter of former MLA of Sambalpur Raseswari Panigrahi and ex-MP late Sriballav Panigrahi.