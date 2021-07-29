10-year-old hacked to death by neighbour in Odisha, accused arrested

Kalahandi: In a gruesome incident, a 10-year-old was reportedly hacked to death by neighbour at Bhataguda village under Thuamul-Rampur police limits in Bhawanipatna of Kalahandi district and arrested the accused.

The deceased minor has been identified as Anil, son of Ghasiram Majhi of the same village.

Report says, Anil was playing outside his house when one Jaisingh Jani hacked him to death by a sharp weapon at the village. Even Anil elder brother Devanand was also shot by an arrow and was critically injured.

Later, scientifc team along with Thuamal Rampur police reached the spot and have started a probe into the incident. The police have arrested the main accused involved in the attack.

The exact reason behind the murder has not been ascertained yet.