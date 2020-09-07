10 Succumb To Covid19 In Odisha In The Last 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises To 556
Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 556 on Sunday with 10 more succumbing to the virus infection in the last 24 hours, informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.
“Regret to inform the demise of Ten COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.” informed the Health Department of Odisha.
The Death Details are as follows:
- A 56-year old male of Balasore who was also suffering from Diabetes.
- A 53-year old male of Bhubaneswar.
- A 70-year old female of Cuttack who was also suffering from Brain Tumour.
- A 38-year old male of Ganjam district.
- A 52-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
- A 59-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.
- A 55-year old male of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease.
- A 70-year old male of Koraput district.
- A 55-year old male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.
- A 60-year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.