10 Succumb To Covid19 In Odisha In The Last 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises To 556

10 Succumb To Covid19 In Odisha In The Last 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises To 556

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 556 on Sunday with 10 more succumbing to the virus infection in the last 24 hours, informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

“Regret to inform the demise of Ten COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.” informed the Health Department of Odisha.

The Death Details are as follows: