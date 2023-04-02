10 States including Odisha to witness above normal heatwave days: IMD

Bhubaneswar: India, especially 10 states including Odisha, is set to witness above-normal heatwave days in many regions from April onwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a press release today.

The weather department said that above-normal heatwave days are likely over many parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, north Chhattisgarh, western part of Maharashtra, Gujarat and some parts of West Uttar Pradesh , Punjab and Haryana during April 2023.

During the 2023 hot weather season (April to June (AMJ), most parts of the country is expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures, except for South Peninsular India and some parts of Northwest India where normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely.

During the season (AMJ), normal to above normal minimum temperatures are very likely over most parts of the country, except for some areas in Northeast and Northwest India as well as some isolated pockets in Peninsular India where below normal minimum temperatures are likely.

For the month of April 2023, normal to above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except for some areas in Peninsular, Northeast, and Northwest India where below-normal maximum temperatures are likely.

Most parts of the country are likely to experience normal to below-normal monthly minimum temperatures during April 2023, except for some areas in Northwest, Central and East India where above-normal minimum temperatures are expected.

Above-normal heatwave days are likely to occur over most parts of Central India, East India and Northwest India during the hot weather season, April to June 2023.

The rainfall during April 2023 averaged over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal (88- 112% of LPA). Normal to above normal rainfall is expected over most parts of the Northwest, Central and Peninsular India whereas below-normal rainfall is likely over East and Northeast India and some areas over the west coast of India.