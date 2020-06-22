Bhanjanagar: Ten persons have been said to be critical as they had consumed poisonous mushroom. The persons have been rushed to the Bhanjanagar hospital. Reports say all the persons belong to Dhanarada village under Gangapura police limits of Bhanjanagar

Sources say that all the person had consumed mushroom yesterday late at night and had fallen ill. The condition of 10 persons was said to be so critical that they had to be rushed to the nearest medical facility in Bhanjanagar past midnight.

The doctors have said that the mushroom that had been consumed by these people was very poisonous. The Bhanjanagar health officer has however said that the condition of all 10 of them is said to be recovering and stable.