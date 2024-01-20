10 people critical in dog bite in Keonjhar district of Odisha

Anandapur: In a shocking incident as many as 10 people have been critical in dog bite in Keonjhar district of Odisha said reports on Saturday.

According to reports, a mad dog has injured more than 10 injured in dog bite. There was a mad dog terror in Anandpur Belbahali village. Yesterday, more than eight people were injured in dog bite in Keonjhar, while today four more people were injured.

The mad dog has been chasing and biting people for a few days. The dog is suddenly walking upto people and biting people. As a result, the villagers are afraid to let their children out to play. The villagers have requested to catch and take away the mad dog immediately.

