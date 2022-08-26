10 new spots including Kotia approved for development of eco-retreats

Bhubaneswar: As many as 10 new spots in Odisha including the Kotia in Koraput district have been approved for development of eco-retreats. The approval was given at a meeting by the Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra with the PCCF (Wildlife) Sashi Paul.

As per reports, 10 new spots in the State including Kotia in Koraput district have been approved for development of eco-retreats with night stay facilities. Besides, three nature camps have also got approval.

The other places which will also see development of eco-retreat include Deomali hilltop in Koraput district, Jakam of Kalahandi district, Nawana of Similipal, Khadakhai dam of Rairangpur, Mahendragiri of Berhampur, the Kanjipani ghat and Hadagarh Dam under Keonjhar Forest Division, Silviculture garden in Phulbani and Astaranga sea beach.

After approval to these 13 new projects the total number of eco-retreats and nature camps in the state has become 63.