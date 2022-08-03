10 more wetlands designated as Ramsar sites including Satkosia Gorge in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: India adds 10 more wetlands designated as Ramsar sites to make total 64 sites covering an area of 12, 50,361 ha in the country. The 10 new sites include Satkosia Gorge of Odisha, six from Tamil Nadu and one each from Goa, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Established in 1976 as a wildlife sanctuary, Satkosia supports a rich ecosystem, representing a diverse population of floral and faunal species.

Designation of these sites would help in conservation and management of wetlands and wise user of their resources.

It is to be noted that India is one of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention, signed in Ramsar, Iran, in 1971. India signed it on February 1, 1982. So far 64 wetlands covering an area of 12,50,361 ha have been designated as Ramsar Sites of International importance from India, till date.