10 more test positive for Scrub typhus in Odisha’s Sundargarh, tally rises to 414

Sundargarh: Residents of Sundargarh remain panic stricken as the number of scrub typhus cases continue to rise. As per the latest reports, ten more people have tested positive for scrub typhus in Sundargarh district of Odisha in the last 24 hours.

A total of 62 blood samples were sent for testing, said reliable reports. Ten out of which, tested positive. With this, the total number of active Scrub typhus cases has risen to 414.

So far, two deaths due to Scrub typhus have been reported from Sundargarh. Similarly, the death count in Bargarh stands at seven.

Various measures are being taken to bring the situation under control. Massive awareness drives have been launched to sensitize people about the disease and how it can be kept at bay, informed CDMO. The CDMO has also advised people not to panic and to seek medical advice immediately if symptoms are seen in anyone.