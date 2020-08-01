10 More Succumb To Covid In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 187

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as ten more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Five deaths are reported from Ganjam district, three from Khurda district and one each from Gajapati and Sundergarh district.

The detailed list is as follows:

1. A 54-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

2. A 62-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

3. A 70-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from uncontrolled Diabetes .

4. A 44-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

5. A 56-year old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Coronary Artery Disease.

6. A 63-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

7. A 56-year old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Hypothyroidism.

8. A 70-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

9. A 40-year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from uncontrolled Diabetes.

10. A 49-year old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

Besides, one more COVID-19 deaths due to other health complications:

A 30-year old Covid positive male of Nayagarh district who expired due to Acute Chronic Kidney Disease & Septic Shock.