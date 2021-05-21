10 More Servitors Engaged In Chariot Work Construction Test Covid Positive In Puri

By WCE 1

Puri: At least 10 more servitors who are engaged in construction of chariots for the Rath Yatra have tested positive for the deadly virus Covid-19.

Yesterday, eight other servitors had tested Covid-19 positive.

Of eighteen infectees, twelve are Maharana servitors and six are Bhoi servitors, informed Puri Collector Samarth Verma.

All the infected servitors have been sent for treatment.

The vaccination of servitors in 18-44 age group is underway ahead of the annual Ratha Jatra of Lord Jagannath scheduled on July 12.

You might also like
State

Rain And Thunderstorm Predicted In Odisha, See Details

State

Odisha BSE Extends Deadline For Tabulation Of Marks For Class 10

Nation

Noted Environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna Succumb To Covid-19

State

Odisha: Bhadrak District Administration Prepares For Cyclone Yash

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.