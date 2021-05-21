Puri: At least 10 more servitors who are engaged in construction of chariots for the Rath Yatra have tested positive for the deadly virus Covid-19.

Yesterday, eight other servitors had tested Covid-19 positive.

Of eighteen infectees, twelve are Maharana servitors and six are Bhoi servitors, informed Puri Collector Samarth Verma.

All the infected servitors have been sent for treatment.

The vaccination of servitors in 18-44 age group is underway ahead of the annual Ratha Jatra of Lord Jagannath scheduled on July 12.