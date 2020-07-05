Paralakhemundi: Gajapati district in Odisha reported 12 Coronavirus positive cases including 10 COVID warriors in the last 24 hours.

District Collector Anupam Saha informed that the 10 COVID warriors who have tested positive for the deadly virus include two police personnel and eight health workers of the district.

The number of the corona frontline fighters in the district rose to 17 with the detection of the 10 new cases.

On the other hand, a 40-year-old male COVID patient died while undergoing treatment at COVID hospital in Berhampur yesterday. He was shifted to the hospital and was undergoing treatment after he had tested positive for the virus earlier.

The 40-year-old man is the first COVID patient from the district to succumb to the disease.

The total positive number in Gajapati now stands at 461. There are 203 active cases while 257 have recovered from the disease.