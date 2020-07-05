10 more COVID warriors test positive in Odisha’s Gajapati district

By KalingaTV Bureau

Paralakhemundi: Gajapati district in Odisha reported 12 Coronavirus positive cases including 10 COVID warriors in the last 24 hours.

District Collector Anupam Saha informed that the 10 COVID warriors who have tested positive for the deadly virus include two police personnel and eight health workers of the district.

The number of the corona frontline fighters in the district rose to 17 with the detection of the 10 new cases.

On the other hand, a 40-year-old male COVID patient died while undergoing treatment at COVID hospital in Berhampur yesterday. He was shifted to the hospital and was undergoing treatment after he had tested positive for the virus earlier.

The 40-year-old man is the first COVID patient from the district to succumb to the disease.

The total positive number in Gajapati now stands at 461. There are 203 active cases while 257 have recovered from the disease.

You might also like
State

Keonjhar Collector declares week-long shutdown in Barbil

State

93 COVID Positives Detected In Bhubaneswar And Cuttack Today, See Details

State

Heavy Rain To Lash 11 Districts Of Odisha, Orange Warning Issued

State

COVID Patients At Cancer Institute In Odisha’s Cuttack Threaten To Infect Staff

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.