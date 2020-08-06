Cuttack: As many as 64 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha, Officials said on Thursday.

Among the fresh Covid cases in the city, as many as 24 cases have been reported from Malgodown Behera Sahi Containment zone , while 11 cases detected from institutional quarantine, 19 cases from home quarantine and 10 local contact cases.

To date, as many as 1389 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in the city, among which 10 persons have succumbed to Covid-19 while 671 patients have recovered from the deadly disease.

The active cases in the silver city now stand at 708, as per the latest update by the CMC.

Details are as follows: