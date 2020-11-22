Balasore: The Sahadebakhunta Police has unveiled a major brown sugar racket in Balasore district of Odisha. The police has seized Rs 10 Lakh worth brown sugar and Rs 23 Lakh cash from Arada Bazar area in the raid on Sunday.

As per reports, 100 grams of brown sugar has been seized in the raid and one peddler has been arrested in connection with the case. One other drug mafia has fled from the scene.

The peddler was identified as the brother-in-law of drug mafia Sekhraja, Muna Khan. Muna was running the drug syndicate after Sekhraja was arrested by the special Tax Force (STF).