Kendrapara: As many as 10 persons sustained injury as a group clash erupted between two groups in a village of Kendrapara district in Odisha on Thursday. Seven out of the ten injured persons are said to be critical for which they have been shifted to SCB Medical in Cuttack.

As per reports, holi celebration was going on today in Jena sahi in Alapua village under Pattamundai block in the district during which a fight began between two groups. The verbal spat soon took an ugly turn and members of the two opposite groups started abusing each other with pipes and sticks in which more than 10 people including both men and women, got injured.

The injured persons have been admiteed to Pattamundai hospital. However, as the health condition of seven of them deteriorated, they have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

Past enmity is said to be the reason behind the fight.

Following the incident, Police reached the spot and took hold of the situation. A case has been lodged in this matter and probe is underway.