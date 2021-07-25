10 injured as auto rickshaw collides with brick-laden tractor in Ganjam

Ganjam: At least ten persons were critically injured when an auto-rickshaw hit a brick-laden tractor near Haladiapadar overbridge under Golanthara police limits in Ganjam district on Sunday.

Report says, an auto-rickshaw carrying more than 10 women collided with a tractor carrying bricks near Haladiapadar overbridge following which ten persons sustained grievous injuries.

The women were enroute to Berhampur from Surala to sell fishes.

The locals rescued the injured and immediately rushed them to MCKG hospital in Berhampur. Of which eight persons are being treated and two others whose condition deteriorated were shifted later to SCB Medical and hospital in Cuttack.

Later, the Golanthara police reached the spot and have started an investigation into the matter.

 

