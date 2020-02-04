10 hurt as truck hits passenger bus from rear in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: At least ten persons sustained injuries, two among them critically, after a passenger bus was hit by a truck from rear near Burla in Sambalpur on Tuesday.

As per the report, the bus namely ‘Bul Bul’ bearing registration number-OD 03 F 8655, was en-route to Sambalpur carrying around 40 passengers including 25 medical students from Koraput medical college when the mishap took place.

While entering into Burla area, driver of a trailer truck heading in the same direction lost control over the wheels and ended up hitting the bus near overbridge. While the bus turned turtle post the crash, passengers sustained injuries and remained trapped inside it.

Fire services personnel and local police rescued the victim including critically injured driver and conductor of the bus from the spot and sent to VIMSAR for treatment.

Police have seized both the vehicles involved in the accident.