10 Houses Burnt Down In Pipili Of Odisha

By WCE 2
fire in pipili
Representational Image Photo Credit: IANS

Pipili: As many as ten houses have been gutted and burnt down in Pipili block under Puri district of Odisha in the early morning hours of Monday.

According to reports, a major fire breaks out at Saraswatipur village in Pipili block of Puri district.

All of a sudden the huge fire spread very fast and before anyone could do anything to stop it it had gutted down ten housed in the village.

However according to locals, they suspect that some miscreants must have set fire to the houses over past enmity.

Firefighters have been pressed into action. Further details are awaited.

