10 government teachers suspended in Malkangiri of Odisha

Malkangiri: As many as ten government teachers in Malkangiri district of Odisha have been dismissed on Monday.

According to reports, the District Education Officer (DEO) has dismissed as many as ten teachers for dereliction of duty.

Reports suggest that, allegedly the teachers remained absent from their duty for a long period of time.

The action of dismissing the teachers has been taken by the DEO following show-cause notices.

Further details awaited.