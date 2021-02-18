10 Odisha districts to witness thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall today

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre on Thursday predicted thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall for as many as 10 districts of Odisha.

The weatherman said that thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur and Bargarh and  likely to continue at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Gajapati between 9.45 PM (February 18) and 12.45 AM tomorrow ( February 19).

