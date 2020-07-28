Lockdown

10-day lockdown imposed in Odisha’s Kandhamal from July 29

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kandhamal:  The district administration of Kandhamal in Odisha has imposed lockdown  in all other areas except the areas under containment zones of the district for 10 days starting from from July 29 to control the increasing spread of coronavirus cases.

” In order to contain the rising Covid-19 positive cases , lockdownhas is imposed in all other areas except the areas under containment zones w.e.f 29th July until 07 August. In lockdown areas, only vegetable,fruits,milk, grocery shops will be open from 7.00 AM to 1.00 PM during the perid, ” officials said.

Earlier the district collector has ordered to close all the banks in the district till July 31. “All the nationalised and non-nationalised banks will remain closed till July 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” said an order issued by the district collector.

