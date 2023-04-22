10 critical in road accident in Sundergarh of Odisha

Sundergarh: As many as 10 people sustained critical injury following a road mishap that took place on Saturday in Sundergarh of Odisha. The accident took place on the Biju Express Way near Badagan.

As per reports, a passenger bus was on its way Berhampur from Rourkela. Near Badagan a trawler had hit a road side sign board and thus was parked on the road. A goods carrying truck hit this trawler. The passenger bus then hit the truck. The bus has been identified as Khambeshwari bus.

In the accident, 10 people who were travelling in the passenger bus sustained critical injury. After getting information Police and Ambulance reached the spot. The injured persons were shifted to the nearby hospital in the Ambulance. However, four of them have been shifted to Sundergarh Headquarter hospital for treatment.