10 Critical As Passenger Bus Overturns In Odisha

By WCE 3

Baripada: A total of 10 people sustained critical injures as a passenger bus overturned at Jharana village under Rairangpur police limits of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha this afternoon.

According to reports, a passenger bus named Appu with over 50 travelers was returning to Udala from Rairangpur.  Unfortunately, it skidded off the road and turned turtle as the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels.

While a total of 25 people reportedly sustained injuries, 10 of them are said to be critical.

Firefighters along with the locals carried out the rescue operation after getting information about the bus accident.

All the injured persons are said to have been admitted to Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital for treatment.

More details awaited.

