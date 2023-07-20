10 critical, 15 injured in bus accident in Bhadrak of Odisha

Bhadrak: At least10 passengers are critical and as many as 15 others have been injured in a bus accident in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

According to reports the passengers on the bus were pilgrims. As many as 10 people have been critically injures said reports.

Further reports suggest that, as many as 15 people have been injured. The accident took place near a petrol pump near Bhandaripokhari on National Highway No. 16.

The said bus driver allegedly lost control over the wheels, said reports. The accident occurred in a bus while it was going from West Bengal to Puri.

The injured are being brought to Bhandaripokhri health center by ambulance. The locals and the police are undertaking the rescue operation. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.