10 critical, 15 injured in bus accident in Bhadrak of Odisha

10 passengers critical, as many as 15 others have been injured in a bus accident in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Bus accident in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: At least10 passengers are critical and as many as 15 others have been injured in a bus accident in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

According to reports the passengers on the bus were pilgrims. As many as 10 people have been critically injures said reports.

Further reports suggest that, as many as 15 people have been injured. The accident took place near a petrol pump near Bhandaripokhari on National Highway No. 16.

The said bus driver allegedly lost control over the wheels, said reports. The accident occurred in a bus while it was going from West Bengal to Puri.

The injured are being brought to Bhandaripokhri health center by ambulance. The locals and the police are undertaking the rescue operation. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

You might also like
State

7-feet-long snake spotted in celling of house in Pipili of Odisha!

State

Youth found dead with throat slit in Odisha’s Bargarh!

State

Crocodile attacks man in Ganjam’s Khamari village

State

Depression over bay of bengal, heavy rain predicted in Odisha for next 2 days

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans