1 year old, 2 year old girls die after falling into well in Odisha’s Subarnapur dist

Birmaharajpur: In a very tragic incident a one year old girl and a two year old girl died on Tuesday after falling into a well. The incident took place in Birmaharajpur in Subarnapur district of Odisha. The two deceased girls were cousin sisters.

One of the deceased girl has been identified as Disha Mishra, daughter of Alok Mishra and the other girl is Siddishree, daughter of Sangram Satpathy.

As per reports, the two girls were playing at home when they some how fell into the well located in the back yard of the house. Soon, the family members rushed to the spot and rescued them.

One of the girls was rushed to Birmaharajpur hospital while the other girl was taken to Sonepur hospital. However, both of them had succumbed by the time they reached the hospital. The doctors announced them dead.

A pal of gloom has descended in the village following the incident while the family members are inconsolable.