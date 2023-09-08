1 woman dead, 1 critical after coming in contact with live wire in Mohana of Odisha

Mohana: In a tragic incident, a woman has been electrocuted and one woman is said to be critical after coming in contact with a live wire in Gajapati district of Odisha on Friday.

The incident has been reported from, Beding village of Subalda Panchayat under Ramgiri police limits in Gajapati district.

The deceased woman has been identified as Dhuki Mandal, she is a resident of Beding village under Ramgiri police limits. The critically injured woman has been identified as Sita Jani, said reports.

Both of them allegedly came in contact with a live wire and got electrocuted. Sita has been transferred to the local hospital and is undergoing treatment, said latest reports.

The Ramgiri police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.