1 Person Crushed to Death by Truck in Odisha’s NH-16

1 Person Crushed to Death by Truck in Odisha’s NH-16

Jajpur: A person was crushed to death on NH-16 by a speeding truck near the local haat in Jajpur.

The deceased was Jaldhar Nayak of Chitrakul village of Jajpur District, Odisha. The irate public blocked the National Highway over the matter.

The police reached the spot, calmed down the public and cleared the highway. The family of the deceased was promised compensation from the Red Cross fund.