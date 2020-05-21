Bhubaneswar: The death toll due to COVID19 in Odisha has risen to seven, with one new death being reported from Ganjam district, the death toll has risen to three in the district.

The person who has died is said to be a 85 year-old-man belonging to Ganjam, further details are awaited.

The total number of COVID19 affected persons in the state has risen to 1103, 51 positive cases have been reported today.

The above information has been provided by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha.

The District wise details of new cases reported today are as follows:

Nayagarh: 11

Cuttack: 9

Ganjam: 4

Jajpur: 5

Mayurbhanj: 3

Jagatsinghspur: 2

Angul: 2

Sambalpur: 2

Puri: 1

Malkangiri: 1

Kalahandi: 11 (reported last night)

The district-wise summary of total COVID19 affected persons in the state is as follows: