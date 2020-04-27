Yet Another Positive Case Reported From Odisha’s Jajpur, Count Rises To 111

Bhubaneswar: In the 4th health update of 27th April by the Health and Family Welfare Department says there is yet another coronavirus positive case from Basudevpur of Jajpur.

The person is a 34 Yrs Male and is yet another Kolkata returnee.

Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done.

The Total Positive Cases Rises To 111 In Odisha.