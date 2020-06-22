Representational Image (Pic Credits: The Logical Indian)

1 More COVID19 Positive Dies Of Co-Morbidity In Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Today, one more person who had tested positive for coronavirus recently has died due to co-morbidity informed the Health and Family Welfare Department via a tweet.

The death audit findings of the recent COVID positive case who passed away today due to causes other than Covid is as follows mentioned the tweet. The case is as follows:

60-year old Covid positive patient of Mayurbhanj who was suffering from cancer of the oesophagus passed away due to post operative complications following cancer surgery.

