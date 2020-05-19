1 More COVID19 Death Reported From Odisha, Toll Rises To 5 In The State

Bhubaneswar: Yet another death due to COVID19 has been reported from Odisha. With this death, the toll due to the pandemic outbreak reaches to five in the state.

The person who has lost his life to coronavirus is a 75-year-old male from Cuttack district.

The information about the fifth death in the state has been provided by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha.

It is noteworthy that, today the highest number of positives have been detected in Odisha i.e. 102, the tally of the State has reached 978.