Representational Image (Credits: ABC News)

1 More COVID19 Death Reported From Odisha, Toll Rises To 5 In The State

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Yet another death due to COVID19 has been reported from Odisha. With this death, the toll due to the pandemic outbreak reaches to five in the state.

The person who has lost his life to coronavirus is a 75-year-old male from Cuttack district.

The information about the fifth death in the state has been provided by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha.

It is noteworthy that, today the highest number of positives have been detected in Odisha i.e. 102, the tally of the State has reached 978.

You might also like
State

Odisha reports biggest single-day spike of 102 COVID cases

State

Restrictions on movement of vehicles within Odisha lifted

State

8 new COVID19 cases detected in Kendrapara: Collector 

State

Super Cyclonic Storm Amphan Update; Red Warning Issued For Five Districts In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.