1 More Covid-19 Patient Recovers In Bhubananeswar, Tally Of Recovered Cases Reaches 62 In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: One more Covid-19 patient from Bhubaneswar has recovered and tested negative for the virus. The Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha (H&FW) given the information via a tweet.

This recovery has taken the total number of coronavirus recovered patients to 62 in Odisha.

It is noteworthy that the total number of coronavirus affected persons of the State stands at 205 on Thursday.