1 More Coronavirus Positive In Kendrapara, Tally In Odisha Reaches 40

Kendrapara: A 32 years male from Kendrapada has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. He had a recent travel history to Dubai and had returned on 24 March.

This new case brings the tally of coronavirus positive persons to 40 in Odisha.