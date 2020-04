1 More Coronavirus Positive In Bhubaneswar, Total Of 41 Cases in Odisha

1 More Coronavirus Positive In Bhubaneswar, Total Of 41 Cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: One more Covid 19 positive case in Bhubaneswar. A male, 45 years of age. Belongs to Madhusudan Nagar, Unit IV area in Bhubaneswar. Travel history yet to be known.

The tally in the state of Odisha reaches 41.