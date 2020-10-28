1-month-old Sold Off By Parents for Rs 15,000, Rescued In Odisha

Sambalpur: A one-month-old baby girl, who was allegedly sold by her parents for Rs 15,000, has been rescued by the police here on Wednesday.

Citing preliminary investigation, the police said the couple of Keutibahal village under Charmal police limits, had sold the baby to a couple of Kusapali village under Rairakhol police limits in the district for Rs 15,000

Acting on an FIR in this connection lodged by the Childline members, a joint team of Rairakhol and Charmal police raided the village and rescued the baby.

The couple who bought the child has been detained by police for further questioning.