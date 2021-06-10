1 month old baby allegedly dies post Rotavirus and Pentavalent vaccination in Jajpur Of Odisha

Jajpur: In an unfortunate incident, a 25 days old baby girl has allegedly lost her life on Wednesday shortly after receiving rotavirus and pentavalent vaccines in Phalapur village under Binjharpur police limits at Jajpur district of Odisha.

According to reports, her father, Manas Mallik, had taken her to Phalapur Primary School for the vaccination following which she suddenly fell ill.

She was immediately rushed to the Binjharpur hospital for immediate medical treatment. However, the doctors pronounced her brought dead.

Later, the family members filed a complaint at the local police station against ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers and ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) workers.

The cops have sent the baby’s body for autopsy to District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) in Jajpur Town and initiated a probe into the matter.

It is to be noted that, pentavalent vaccine protects against five major diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), hepatitis B and Haemophilus influenzae type b (DTP-hepB-Hib). Whereas, rotavirus vaccine protect against rotavirus infections, which are the leading cause of severe diarrhea.