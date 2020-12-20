maoist odisha
The materials and arms seized from the Mao camp

1 Maoist Captured, Arms And Materials Seized In Kandhamal District Of Odisha

By WCE 2

Kandhamal: In a joint operation by Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) on Sunday near Bireni village under Gochhapada police limits in Kandhamal district Maoist material and arms have been seized.

One person has been captured in the face-off between the joint operation group and the Maoists.

An exchange of fire has taken place said official sources. They added, due to the dense jungle and difficult terrain the Maoists managed to escape.

Sources further informed that one of them has however been captured while others have managed to flee.

 

You might also like
State

Bhubaneswar Covid Update: 30 Infected, 31 Cured In Last 24hrs

State

Man Killed, Beheaded And Burnt Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft In Malkangiri Of Odisha

State

Cold Wave Alert In 5 Districts Of Odisha, IMD Issues Warning

State

Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath Marries Actress Sulagna Panigrahi

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.