Kandhamal: In a joint operation by Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) on Sunday near Bireni village under Gochhapada police limits in Kandhamal district Maoist material and arms have been seized.

One person has been captured in the face-off between the joint operation group and the Maoists.

An exchange of fire has taken place said official sources. They added, due to the dense jungle and difficult terrain the Maoists managed to escape.

Sources further informed that one of them has however been captured while others have managed to flee.