1 lakh dairy farmers in Odisha get Rs 11 crore Covid assistance

Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Thursday disbursed special Covid assistance to dairy farmers of the State. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik disbursed the special Covid assistance to the milk farmers.

According to a press release issued by the State government, one lakh dairy farmers of the State have received the assistance of up to Rs 6,000 each.

A total of Rs 11 crore has been disbursed to the one lakh dairy farmers, said the release.

Notably, a total of 2.63 lakh dairy farmers, including 1, 05,000 women dairy farmers, of 3700 milk producers’ cooperative societies are producing milk through the Orissa State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Ltd (Omfed).

